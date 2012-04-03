New Market Study Published: European Wind Energy Update

New Energy market report from Datamonitor: "European Wind Energy Update"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2012 -- In an environment of climate change policies, government support mechanisms, and renewable energy targets, Europe's power market will see rising supplies from wind power. Despite wind power being a mature technology in Europe, it is expected to remain a significant source for electricity generation between 2010 and 2050.
Report Scope:
- A comprehensive analysis of the European wind power industry. The report analyzes the key drivers behind the growth of wind energy capacity.
- The report places Europe's wind power industry in a global context.
- The report makes conclusions about increasing the size of turbines and the trend towards offshore installations.
Report Highlights
Globally, Europe continues to house the largest wind power capacity in terms of number of installations, with Germany and Spain promising to be future growth markets.
Demand for wind power capacity is partly driven by the need for compliance with EU renewable energy targets. Attractive geographical advantages and tariff mechanisms offered by some East European nations provide immense scope for utilities and original equipment manufacturers to participate in wind power development in Europe.
The construction of newer, larger, and more sophisticated wind turbines for use on land and offshore will remain an ongoing trend in Europe through to 2050. With turbines growing bigger in terms of capacity, the generation of the same amount of energy can be achieved with fewer machines.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What is the regulatory structure under which the European wind industry is developing?
- What is the size of Europe's installed wind energy capacity and its position in a global context?
- What are the factors driving or inhibiting the growth of wind energy in Europe?
