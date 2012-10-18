New Market Study Published: Exelixis, Inc.: Company Analysis

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Exelixis, Inc.: Company Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- This analysis evaluates the company's strategy and key strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and provides an overview of the company's historical and forecast financial performance. The report also gives an in-depth analysis of the company's key prescription pharmaceutical product, and provides a forecast sales performance for this drug.
- Patient-based forecasts for Exelixis's lead candidate, cabozantinib, supported by key opinion leader research
- Assessment of Exelixis's corporate strategy, operating performance, and earlier-stage pipeline
Exelixis's lead candidate is cabozantinib, a an oral inhibitor of the hepatocyte growth factor receptor MET, receptor tyrosine kinase RET, and the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2). It is currently in Phase III trials for two indications: medullary thyroid cancer and metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer.
For the medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) indication, the US has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of November 29, 2012 and subsequent launch is expected in 2013 in the US. Datamonitor believes a 2015 launch is likely for the prostate cancer indication in the US.
- Assess the potential of cabozantinib based on market size, Phase III results, and future indications
- See how uptake of cabozantinib will drive Exelixis' performance
- Evaluate the company's long-term prospects, based on its plans to expand cabozantinib's potential in further cancer indications
