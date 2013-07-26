New Market Study Published: Eye Care in Indonesia

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Up to 2012, the demand for eye care came mainly from middle to high-income urban dwellers. The rising level of pollution due to increasing numbers of vehicles, coupled with the nature of the work of some professionals, were the main factors affecting the demand for eye care. The long hours in front of computer screens prompted the need for eye care from office staff. Factory workers, on the other hand, may also need eye care to relieve red eye caused by the dust and particles. Nonetheless,...
Euromonitor International's Eye Care in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Eye Care in Germany
- Eye Care in Slovakia
- Eye Care in Malaysia
- Eye Care in France
- Eye Care in Latvia
- Eye Care in Uzbekistan
- Eye Care in Iran
- Eye Care in Hungary
- Eye Care in Bulgaria
- Eye Care in Japan