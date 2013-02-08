New Market Study Published: Eyewear in China

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Eyewear in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Sales of eyewear remained in double digit growth in both constant value and volume terms in 2012, despite recording slightly slower growth than the previous year. This was underpinned by the growing numbers of people with eye problems, combined with rising disposable incomes and urbanization. However, economic development slowed down in 2012, and eyewear growth also slowed down in line with this.
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
