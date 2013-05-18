New Market Study Published: Facial Care in China

Fast Market Research recommends "Facial Care in China" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2013 -- Facial Care in China industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2007-2011, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the China facial care market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- L'Oreal S.A.
- The facial care market consists of anti-agers, night cream, creams and gels, toner, and face mask. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2010 annual average exchange rates.
- The Chinese facial care market had total revenues of $8,823.2 million in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% between 2007 and 2011.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 8.4% between 2007 and 2011, to reach a total of 2,639.9 million kg in 2011.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the facial care market in China
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the facial care market in China
Leading company profiles reveal details of key facial care market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the China facial care market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the China economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the China facial care market by value in 2011?
What will be the size of the China facial care market in 2016?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the China facial care market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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