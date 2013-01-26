New Market Study Published: FATCA: Global Wealth Manager Responses

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Wealth managers are under fire as US high net worth individuals are the key target of FATCA. As it has developed on its path toward global tax collection efficiency, attitudes have changed as the resolve of the US to implement the act has become abundantly clear, and intergovernmental agreements have added new thought processes to meeting compliance.
Scope
- Analyse the current situation regarding FATCA compliance and the role of wealth management in the changing tax environment.
- Interpret FATCA trends within the wealth management industry using Datamonitor's Global Wealth Manager Survey 2012.
- Understand the challenges facing wealth managers and how to react.
- Assess responses to FATCA from your industry peers using company specific case-studies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
On a global scale, wealth managers are sitting on the fence when asked whether disassociating US clients is too drastic a measure. On a country scale attitudes toward US clients are very different, and some firms are seeing a niche market developing whereby US-friendly firms welcome with "open arms" those individuals rejected from US-averse firms.
FATCA may have been postponed to 2014 but the challenges remain the same. A FATCA strategy must embrace flexibility. It must react to the growing intergovernmental agreement environment. Enhanced due diligence will become a fact of life and causing minimal strain on the client relationship is paramount.
FATCA is the beginning of a wider and more transparent global tax environment that all firms must take anticipatory measures for now.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What path is FATCA taking and where will the global tax environment be in five years' time?
- How is the competition reacting to FATCA?
- How will FATCA affect the client relationship and how should wealth managers react?
- Who is still accepting US clients and who isn't?
- What should a FATCA IT solution incorporate to reach maximum efficiency?
