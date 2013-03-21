New Market Study Published: Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Canada

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Fine wines/champagne and spirits in Canada witnessed strong growth as the category continued to rebound from the recession. While the Canadian economy remained on shaky ground due to global financial pressures and high consumer debt, the highest income Canadians did not appear to have been overly affected by the economic woes and continued to spend on premium products. The impressive growth in areas such as luxury tequila/mezcal and luxury bourbon/other US whiskey (both of which registered...
Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
