Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- "Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Planned Projects to 2016", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which provides an in-depth analysis of the global FPSO industry to 2016. The report provides information on all the major countries that have deployed FPSOs, the major operator companies and the key FPSOs in various regions across the world. The report also provides key trends and challenges in the global FPSO market and planned FPSO projects in different countries globally by 2016. It also details the competitive landscape of FPSO operators globally, and details the operations of the major FPSO-operating companies.
FPSOs are gaining importance in the oil and gas industry for use in offshore oil and gas production. FPSOs can be deployed at offshore production sites and are economic to use in offshore areas over fixed platforms. FPSOs can be installed in deep and ultra-deep waters, and they eliminate the need for the establishment of pipelines for oil and gas transportation.
The report analyzes the major activity in the FPSO industry, globally. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the global FPSO industry, detailing FPSO-based production capacities in various region, and major countries
- Analysis of the current active fleets of FPSOs by dead weight tonnage, storage capacity, age and contract end-year
- Information on planned FPSO-based crude oil and natural gas production capacity additions until 2016
- Major trends and challenges for the global FPSO industry
- The competitive landscape in each region, covering the major FPSO operating companies in each market
- Make smart investment decisions in the FPSO market by leveraging on our insights about the fastest growing and emerging markets globally
- Identify potential investment targets based on a number of parameters, with exhaustive information and in-depth analysis of the emerging markets for FPSOs globally
- Take prompt and effective business decisions supported by well-researched analysis of the emerging markets in the FPSO industry
- Devise a business strategy based on the competitive structure of the markets, if expanding or entering into a new market involving FPSOs
- Gain insights into competitors' endeavours based on the market shares of FPSO companies in the major and emerging FPSO markets, which include Brazil, Nigeria and Angola.
