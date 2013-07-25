New Food market report from Markets and Markets: "Food Enzymes Market By Types (Carbohydrase, Protease, Lipase), Applications (Beverages, Dairy, Bakery), Sources (Microorganisms, Plants, Animals) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Food enzymes act as highly selective catalyst and function in the metabolic reactions and in the inter conversion of complex molecules to smaller ones. Enzymes form an integral part of the global food additives industry. These are primarily involved in conversion of carbohydrate to carbohydrase, protein to protease, and lipid to lipase. Food enzymes such as carbohydrase, protease, and lipase have anti-staling, digestive, and softening properties, which increase the shelf life of foods. The advent of many such versatile functions has escalated their usage in application-specific ingredients and new upscale end-use products.
Carbohydrase has diverse applications within the food industry, making it the largest type of food enzyme, accounting for almost 70% of the market. Protease and lipase both have their major application in dairy sector. They are mainly produced from microbial sources because of lower production cost and higher productivity. Comparatively, plants and animal are the depleting source of enzymes. U.S. is one of the largest players in foods enzymes business due to excessive demand for processed food products, followed by China. In Europe, Western Europe represents one of the largest markets of the increased consumption of processed food.
This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market, which is witnessing faster growth on account of its diverse applications in the beverages, bakery and confectionaries, processed foods, and dairy products. This market was examined in terms of value on regional and country level. The changing trends in the consumption of food enzymes reflect the increased product penetration and purchasing power of the global population in the emerging economies, as well as the shift towards exotic and novel flavors in the developed nations. The market is predicted to continue flourishing in both developing and developed regions. The growth is also attributed to the growing demands for healthy and nutritious processed foods.
This report also describes the major players in this business across the globe. The regions covered include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India), and Rest of the World (South Africa and Brazil). The growth strategies of market players have been identified and analyzed. The manufacturers are keenly aware of the emerging Asian and Latin American markets as potential drivers of the food enzymes business. Novozymes (Denmark) is the key player and accounts for little over two-fifth of the global market. DSM (The Netherlands) and DuPont (U.S.) are the competitive companies which together account for almost one-third of the market. Chr. Hansen (Denmark) is also one of the largest players in food enzymes market.
