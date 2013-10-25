New Market Study Published: Food Intolerance in the Czech Republic

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Consumption of food intolerance packaged food products was driven by the increasing number of consumers who suffer from certain food intolerance (gluten/lactose intolerant consumers and diabetic consumers). It is not fashionable for Czech consumers to purchase food intolerance products to avoid gluten and sugar (in the sense of purchasing products for diabetic people) or lactose deliberately.
Euromonitor International's Food Intolerance in Czech Republic report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Diabetic Food, Gluten-free Food, Lactose-free Food, Other HW Special Baby Milk Formula.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Intolerance market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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