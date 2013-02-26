New Market Study Published: Food Preparation Appliances in Canada

Fast Market Research recommends "Food Preparation Appliances in Canada" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- The cocooning trend, which refers to people spending more time at home and building the comforts and amenities of their homes so as to enjoy their homes to the fullest, is becoming more established in Canada as the average age of the Canadian population continues to increase. In addition to the prevalence of the 'empty nest' household which underpins this trend is the ongoing decline in disposable income levels in Canada, which means that there is less money to spend on entertainment and dining...
Euromonitor International's Food Preparation Appliances in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Blenders, Citrus Pressers, Food Processors, Grinders and Choppers, Juice Extractors, Mixers, Other Food Preparation Appliances, Smoothie Makers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Food Preparation Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Food Preparation Appliances in China
- Food Preparation Appliances in Greece
- Food Preparation Appliances in Ukraine
- Food Preparation Appliances in Australia
- Food Preparation Appliances in Malaysia
- Food Preparation Appliances in Argentina
- Food Preparation Appliances in Indonesia
- Food Preparation Appliances in the Netherlands
- Food Preparation Appliances in Hong Kong, China
- Food Preparation Appliances in Sweden