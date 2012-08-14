New Market Study Published: Footwear in the Philippines

Fast Market Research recommends "Footwear in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Presence of small-scale domestic retailers specialising in footwear became more apparent in 2011. The emergence of new distribution channels - weekend bazaars, social networks, online marketplaces and multi-label web stores - that require lower investments encouraged more entrepreneurial Filipinos to venture into the business and test the market. Sole Sister, Fancy Flats, Sole Service Manila, and Flying Dutchman are some of the home-grown brands that utilise a mix of these outlets to promote...
Euromonitor International's Footwear in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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