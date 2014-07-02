New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Fragrances in Israel"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- In spite of the premiumisation which has been evident in fragrances in Israel for some years, during 2013 Israeli consumers remained generally price-conscious and purchased the majority of their fragrances at a price discount. The leading retailing distribution channel for fragrances in Israel remains pharmacies/drugstores, a channel in which retailers often offer premium fragrances brands at substantial price discounts. Meanwhile, the popularity of purchasing fragrances through internet retailing increased during 2013 due to the lower prices at which fragrances are offered online, while the delivery process has been simplified. Many consumers now feel safer ordering fragrances online, especially those with which they are already familiar.
Competitive Landscape
Lilit Cosmetics Ltd maintained its stronghold on the leading position in fragrances in Israel in 2013 with a value share of 39%. During 2012, Lilit gained the sole rights to import of Procter & Gamble?s fragrance brands, which increased its value share substantially. The company is now the importer and local distributor for very strong premium fragrances brands such as James Bond, Hugo Boss and Rochas. Lilit has also imported premium fragrances brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Prada, Shiseido, La Prairie and Lancaster for several years.
Industry Prospects
Fragrances in Israel is expected to continue recording positive growth over the forecast period, rising in value at a CAGR of 9% in constant 2013 terms, a higher rate of growth than the 7% value CAGR recorded in the category in constant 203 terms over the review period. The category has so far been able to avoid saturation due to the fact that many fragrances are launched every year, while others are withdrawn and this is set to continue during the forecast period. Premium fragrances is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 8% in constant 2013 terms over the forecast period, while mass fragrances is expected to increase in value at a CAGR of 11% in constant 2013 terms.
Product coverage: Mass Fragrances, Premium Fragrances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
