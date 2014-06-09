New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Fragrances in Poland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers men's and women's fragrances. It excludes body sprays. Market size is based on all retail sales including direct to consumer. Market size for Fragrances in Poland is given in PLN with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Men's
- Women's
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Poland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coty, Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.A., The Procter & Gamble Company, The L'Or?al Group, Sarantis S.A., Chanel S.A., Own Label, Others
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