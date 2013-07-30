New Market Study Published: France Gas Markets, 2013

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "France Gas Markets, 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- This profile is the essential source for top-level energy industry data and information. The report provides an overview of each of the key sub-segments of the energy industry in France. It details the market structure, regulatory environment, infrastructure and provides historical and forecasted statistics relating to the supply/demand balance for each of the key sub-segments. It also provides information relating to the natural gas assets (gas fields, pipelines, LNG terminals and underground gas storage facilities) in France. The report compares the investment environment in France with other countries in the region. The profiles of the major companies operating in the natural gas sector in France together with the latest news and deals are also included in the report.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Historic and forecast data relating to production, consumption, imports, exports and reserves are provided for each industry sub-segment for the period 2000-2020.
- Historical and forecast data and information for all the major gas fields, (Liquified Natural Gas) LNG Terminals, pipelines and underground gas storage facilities in France for the period 2005-2017.
- Operator and equity details for major natural gas assets in France.
- Key information relating to market regulations, key energy assets and the key companies operating in the France's energy industry.
- Information on the top companies in the France including business description, strategic analysis, and financial information.
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and venture capital investments, and IPOs.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the country's energy market.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, reserves and capacity data.
- Assess your competitor's major natural gas assets and their performance.
- Analyze the latest news and financial deals in the gas sector of each country.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hess Corporation, Total S.A., Vermilion Energy Inc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2013 - Details of All Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Oil and Gas Industry
- Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2013 - Details of All Active and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines
- Oil & Gas Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013
- Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in North America, 2013 - Details of All Operating and Planned Gas Storage Sites to 2017
- Oil & Gas Monthly Deals Analysis - March 2013: M&A and Investment Trends
- Oil & Gas Monthly Deals Analysis - January 2013: M&A and Investment Trends
- Oil & Gas Monthly Deals Analysis - April 2013: M&A and Investment Trends
- Oil & Gas Monthly Deals Analysis - May 2013: M&A and Investment Trends