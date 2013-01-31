New Market Study Published: Freight Forwarding Market in India 2012

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Freight Forwarding Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Growth in international trade is providing huge impetus to the demand for freight forwarding in India. Furthermore, Intercontinental trade is expected to witness considerable growth in next five years. Freight forwarding sector in India has witnessed a significant growth due to robust economic growth. Key economic indicators including 100% FDI in logistics shows a healthy economic outlook for India. Post global slowdown freight forwarding companies have started to venture out into high end logistics solutions. Freight companies will benefit from the considerable planned investments in transportation infrastructure in India. Indian freight forwarding companies are now becoming competitive like their foreign counterparts.
The report begins with an introduction section, defining the market and classifying it into its types. The evolution of the freight forwarder is then projected. A Comparison between Custom Broker, Freight Forwarder & 3PL are given, followed by the value chain and the advantages of freight forwarders over carriers. Freight Forwarders' Streams of Income are also identified.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Freight Forwarding - Segments & Features section discusses the segments served, services provided and the customer's benefits from different types of freight forwarding. This section also provides the key characteristics of freight forwarding.
Market overview section provides a brief snapshot of the freight forwarding market both globally and in India. To begin with, it gives a brief overview of global freight forwarding market followed by its market size & growth. Region wise global market size is also given. Major Players in global freight forwarding market are identified from their market share in air freight and sea freight. Subsequently, a brief overview of Indian freight forwarding market followed by its market size & growth is projected. Top 5 Freight Markets in 2011 is identified with estimation in 2020. Attractiveness in freight forwarding market in India is also analyzed indicating the areas of improvement. Factors for selecting transportation mode are also identified in this section.
Sustainable Procurement Guidelines section deals with the sustainable procurement guidelines for freight forwarding. Their implementation in different areas of improvement is also provided. Further, steps to develop a sustainable procurement of freight transportation services are also discussed.
Standard Trading Conditions section deals with the standard trading conditions for freight forwarders.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Germany Freight Transport Report 2012
- Rail Transport Market in India 2012
- Bulgaria Freight Transport Report 2012
- Ukraine Freight Transport Report 2012
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Brazil Freight Transport Report Q4 2012
- Latvia Freight Transport Report 2012
- Serbia Freight Transport Report 2012
- Netherlands Freight Transport Report Q4 2012