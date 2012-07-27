New Market Study Published: French Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile

Fast Market Research recommends "French Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- According to the Travel and Tourism Competitive Index, France is the world's leading tourist destination, visited by XX million international tourists in 2011. Directly and indirectly, the tourism industry employs around XX% of the country's total workforce and contributes around XX% to GDP, earning French businesses significant income from international tourists. Paris, the capital city, and the Mediterranean areas are considered the preferred tourist destinations. The stays of inbound tourists are more evenly spread between various regions over the course of the year compared to those of domestic tourists.Europe remained a major outbound destination accounting for nearly XX% of the total outbound trips by French tourists.
Key Highlights
- During the review period, France ranked third in the world behind the US and Spain
- French residents are the fifth-largest spenders in the world in terms of inter tio l tourism. Leisure travel expenditure, both domestic and inbound, comprised XX% of the country's travel and tourism GDP in 2011 compared to XX% of business travel expenditure
- As France continues to promote tourism in order to attract inbound visitors and generate revenues, a significant opportunity exists for the travel and tourism sector to increase its contribution to GDP
- Tourism revenues reached US$45 billion in 2011, which is the third-largest income generated from tourism globally after the US and Spain.
- Paris is the leading city for MICE tourism in the world representing a XX% share of the market. Every year around 400 conferences, XX trade fairs and other events are held in Paris attracting XX million visitors and XX exhibiting enterprises, making it the leading centre for inter tio l conferences globally
