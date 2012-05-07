New Market Study Published: Fruit and Vegetables in Spain: Industrial Report

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. This Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Vegetable, Potato and Fruit Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Report Findings Include:
- Spain is one of the top 10 countries in the EU by per capita consumption of fruits and vegetables; just under 600g/day, with Greece leading on 820g/day. The fruits and vegetables market in Spain grew by 7% on average annually over the review period 2000-2011 and reached a value of EUR9.5 billion in 2011.
- The most substantial share of total sales was represented by household purchases, at almost 70% of the total market. The main driver of growing consumption was the economic situation and changing lifestyles. The percentage of women employed increased over the period under review, resulting in less time for home-made food preparation and higher reliance on preserved food. In recent years, Spaniards have tended to shift from Mediterranean eating habits towards less healthy North American food styles. Lower disposable income among Spaniards shifted consumer preferences towards low-priced products which was reflected in higher sales of lower unit price processed fruits and vegetables.
