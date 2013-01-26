New Market Study Published: Full-Service Restaurants in South Africa

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Full-Service Restaurants in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- The economic downturn continued to impact consumer foodservice as consumers were face with reduced disposable incomes due to rising costs of fuel, electricity and food. The weakness of the Rand at the end of the review period also raised inflationary concerns. Whilst interest rates remained low and stable, household debt to disposable incomes remained high at approximately 76%. Unemployment was also high, with figures sitting at over 25% at the end of the review period. Consumers dined out...
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Full-Service Restaurants, Casual Dining Full-Service Restaurants, Chained Full-Service Restaurants, European Full-Service Restaurants, Independent Full-Service Restaurants, Latin American Full-Service Restaurants, Middle Eastern Full-Service Restaurants, North American Full-Service Restaurants, Other Full-Service Restaurants, Pizza Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South African Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Africa to 2016
- Foodservice: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Future of Wine Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- Future of Spirits Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018