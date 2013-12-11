New Market Study Published: Full-Service Restaurants in Spain

Fast Market Research recommends "Full-Service Restaurants in Spain" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- The Spanish economic crisis and its consequences in terms of unemployment - with the unemployment rate being 26% at end of 2012 - have resulted in the average Spanish disposable income dropping. As a result full-service restaurants continued to be impacted by consumers trading down to more affordable alternatives. Many consumers sought to save money by opting for alternatives such as cafes/bars, fast food and 100% home delivery/takeaway. Sales of full-service restaurants declined by 6% in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Full-Service Restaurants in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained Full-Service Restaurants, Full-Service Restaurants by Casual vs Non-Casual, Full-Service Restaurants by Type, Independent Full-Service Restaurants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Full-Service Restaurants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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