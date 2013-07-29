New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Future of the Chilean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the Chilean defense industry, and provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Future of the Chilean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain a market share in the Chilean defense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
After witnessing a decline at a CAGR of -2.06% during the review period, Chilean defense expenditure is valued at US$2.7 billion in 2013. The drastic fall in expenditure in 2012 was due to the transfer of the Carabineros de Chile and Investigations Police of Chile to the Ministry of Interior and Public Security (MoIPS) in 2011. During the forecast period, the country's defense expenditure is expected to continue growing, with a CAGR of 8.67%, to reach US$4.0 billion by 2018.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Border disputes and military modernization to drive defense expenditure.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Future of the Chilean Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2018 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2014 to 2018, including highlights of key growth stimulators, and also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with their implications and impact on the Chilean defense industry.
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
The report allows readers to identify possible ways to enter the market, together with detailed descriptions of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: FAMAE, Desarrollo de Tecnologias y Sistemas (DTS), Linktronic Radar Systems, SISDEF Ltda
