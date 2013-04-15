New Telecom and Computing market report from MarketLine: "GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Company Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments reports offer a comprehensive breakdown of the organic and inorganic growth activity undertaken by an organization to sustain its competitive advantage.
Project Description:
' GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation) Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investments report includes business description, detailed reports on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestments, capital raisings, venture capital investments, ownership and partnership transactions undertaken by GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation) since January 2007.
Scope:
- Provides intelligence on GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation)'s M&A, strategic partnerships and alliances, capital raising and private equity transactions.
- Detailed reports of various financial transactions undertaken by GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation) and its subsidiaries since 2007.
- Information about key financial and legal advisors for GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation)'s financial deals transactions.
- Financial deals tables and charts covering deal value and volumes trend, deal types and geographybased deal activity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights:
This report includes GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation)'s contact information and business summary, tables, graphs, a list of partners and targets, a breakdown of financial and legal advisors, deal types, top deals by deal value, detailed deal reports, and descriptions and contact details of the partner, target, investor, and vendor firms, where disclosed.
The profile also includes detailed deal reports for all M&A, private equity, public offering, venture financing, partnership and divestment transactions undertaken by GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation). These deal reports contain information about target company financials, sources of financing, method of payment, deal values, and advisors for various parties, where disclosed.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Access comprehensive financial deals data along with charts and graph covering M&A, private equity, and partnerships and alliances.
- Form an independent opinion about GAIA Holdings Corporation (formerly Aplix Corporation)'s growth strategies through the organic and inorganic activities undertaken since 2007.
- Track your competitors' business structure and growth strategies.
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