New Market Study Published: Gardening in France

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Gardening and cooking are the two hobbies that are becoming increasingly popular in France. Gardening is no longer perceived as hard and physical work, but is now an enjoyable activity, and the garden is increasingly viewed as an extension of the house, where people can comfortably spend time with family and friends.
Euromonitor International's Gardening in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand - from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term
Product coverage: Garden Care, Gardening Equipment, Horticulture, Other Gardening, Pots and Planters.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Gardening market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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