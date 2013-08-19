New Retailing research report from Verdict Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The inclement weather in 2012 made it a very difficult year for gardening market, with value suffering its worst fall since Verdict's records began in 1987. While we forecast that it will recover in 2013, the cold weather at the start of the year will dampen this growth. This report examines the market, forecasts out to 2017, and discusses trends in the sector.
Scope of the Report:
- Benchmark your performance against competitors and the overall market.
- Offers a in-depth analysis of how the market has done, both of an overall and sub-sector level, to enable retailers to benchmark their performance.
- Use the recommendations that Verdict has made in gardening market to protect and grow your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
The inclement weather in 2012, with above average levels of rainfall in seven of the final nine months of the year, factored heavily into the sector falling by 10.8%. While we forecast that gardening will return to growth in 2013, the exceptionally cold weather at the start of the year has impacted the potential for a stronger recovery.
We forecast that gardening is set to take a greater share of the overall DIY & gardening market up to 2017, gaining a 0.6 percentage point share of the market to have just under a third of the market. This will be driven by people seeing their garden as an extra room and wanting to maintain it more.
The exceptionally cold weather at the start of the year impacted gardening's potential for a strong recovery and a poor summer will pull down growth further. We forecast that poor weather over the rest of 2013 could put a further GBP198.7m at risk. A good summer though could boost sales by GBP158.0m as customers spend more time and money outside.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What impact could the weather have on the gardening market in 2013?
- Which gardening sub-sectors offer the greatest growth potential up to 2017?
- How will the garden centres share of the combined DIY & gardening market change over the next four years?
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