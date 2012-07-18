New Market Study Published: Gasoline & Petroleum Wholesaling in the US

New Energy research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Low fuel: Revenue will grow, but a switch to fuel-efficient cars will constrain profit
Though growth is on the horizon for gasoline and petroleum wholesalers, firms will continue to depend on trends in oil prices, which are vulnerable to shocks. While industry revenue will benefit from higher prices due to increased demand for crude oil, profit margins will lag behind, forcing some wholesalers to consolidate to stay afloat. Furthermore, the growing trend toward more fuel-efficient vehicles will dampen demand for gasoline and petroleum.
The US Gasoline and Petroleum Wholesaling industry distributes most of the same products as its sister industry, the Gasoline and Petroleum Bulk Stations industry (IBISWorld report 42271), but on a smaller scale. It purchases petroleum products directly from bulk stations and sells them to retailers, including gas stations, car parts retailers, warehouses, superstores and supermarkets, manufacturers and natural gas retail distributors.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
