New Market Study Published: GeneNews Limited (GEN) - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "GeneNews Limited (GEN) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- GeneNews Limited (GeneNews) is a molecular diagnostics company, based in Canada. The company develops and markets blood-based diagnostic tests for early disease detection. It develops diagnostic tests such as, ColonSentry and SentinelGx. GeneNews ColonSentry is a blood test for colorectal cancer and SentinelGx is used in whole blood transcriptome analysis and data mining. Its test has being developed for the treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, psychiatric disorders, central nervous system diseases and arthritis. The company products are also available in Canada, Malaysia, China and the US. Its laboratories are certified to ISO 9001 and 17025. The company operates as a subsidiary of GeneNews Corporation. GeneNews is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. In September 2012, GeneNews has entered into a joint venture with Shanghai Biochip Co. Ltd and established a new company Sentinel Centre for Personalized Medicine.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the GeneNews Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gen-Probe Incorporated (GPRO) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Oxford Biodynamics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- The Binding Site Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Mindray Medical International Limited (MR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Enigma Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Vivacta Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Pacific Edge Limited (PEB) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Almac Diagnostics Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Circadian Technologies Limited (CIR) - Product Pipeline Analysis