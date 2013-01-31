New Market Study Published: Genesis Detection Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Genesis Detection Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Genesis Detection Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a specialty global pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and marketing of Rapid Diagnostic Testing kits and other health related products. The company provides test kits for rapid detection and testing of diseases such as prostate cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis, strip A, dengue fever, malaria and cholesterol. Besides, it also offers ovulation kits, pregnancy kits and other related kits. The company supplies these products to physician offices, hospitals, health clinics, wellness screening centers and residential homes. GDS products are FDA registered and are manufactured in FDA registered facilities. The company is headquartered at San Diego in California, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Genesis Detection Systems, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments driving the medical devices pipeline and technology landscape globally.
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