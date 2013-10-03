New Market Study Published: Germany Cider Market Insights 2013

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "Germany Cider Market Insights 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from Canadean provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The 2013 Germany Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the German cider industry. Published by Canadean, this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The category has started to become more dynamic as new consumer groups are sought. In 2012 mixed cider beverages managed to attract a younger, more urban demographic. It is noteworthy that new cider products have been launched outside the core cider region. These new products are pure ciders often inspired by those from Scandinavia and the UK.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The launch of new products further broadens the perception of cider in Germany ranging from traditional, sometimes even old fashioned for some regional brands in the Rhine-main region to modern and hip for new lifestyle variants. Additionally, due to the unfavorable weather in 2012, consumption occasions of traditional cider were scarce.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Germany Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Germany cider market.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: KELTEREI POSSMANN GmbH and Co KG, Kelterei Possmann KG, RAPP'S KELTEREI GmbH, Rapp's Kelterei GmbH, KELTEREI HEIL OHG, Kelterei Heil OHG, KELTEREI WILHELM HOEHL HOCHSTADT GmbH and Co KG
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