New Market Study Published: Germany Real Estate Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- The Germany Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country, in the context of Germany's central role in managing the ongoing eurozone debt crisis.
With a data focus on the principal cities of Berlin, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf and Munich, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months, and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of a high level of risk. Germany's economy is showing increasing signs that it is not immune to the rapidly escalating eurozone debt crisis, as falling business confidence and declining manufacturing orders affect the outlook for investment.
The economic situations in all the cities we cover are looking fairly strong (given the wider context). Business sentiment is sturdy, employment slightly improving year-on-year (y-o-y) and the consumer appears to be relatively resilient. This was reflected in the real estate market, which in 2011 continued to perform robustly, with falling vacancy levels and rising rents defying the wider malaise in the national economy. Our latest data collection and in country interviews, conducted in July of 2012, show that broader economic troubles are taking their toll on the commercial real estate market. The first six months of the year, especially in terms of annualised performance, has shown significant weakness across all of the sub sectors that we survey with only around 20% of indicators generating any form of growth, with the retail market the only one to comparatively keep its head above water.
