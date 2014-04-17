New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Gesture Recognition & Touch-Less Sensing Market - Global Forecasts and Analysis to 2013 - 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Gesture Recognition & Touch-Less Sensing Market by Technology (2D, 3D, Ultrasonic, IR, Capacitive), Product (Biometric, Sanitary Equipment), Application (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive), Geography (Americas, EMEA & APAC) - Global Forecasts and Analysis to 2013 - 2020
The touch-less sensing and gesture recognition technologies enable a user to interact with a device to perform a specific task sans the need of touching it. The touch-less sensing can be divided into two broad markets based on the applications, namely touch-less sanitary equipment and touch-less biometric market. The report deals with the analysis of all the technologies of the above-mentioned broad markets and the gesture recognition market.
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The total gesture recognition and touch-less sensing market is expected to reach $22.04 billion by 2020 at a double digit CAGR from 2013 till 2020. The market value in 2012 was approximately $2.2 billion.
The report focuses on the in-depth segmentation of these markets by the different technologies, products, and applications.For instance, the touch-less biometric market has been segmented by the different types like face, iris, voice, and touch-less fingerprint biometrics. Similarly, the touch-less sanitary equipment market is segmented by the major products like faucets, soap dispensers, trash cans, hand dryers, paper towel dispenser, and flushes. The gesture recognition market has been segmented by technologies like 2D camera based, 3D camera based, ultrasonic, infrared arrays, and electric near field.
This report analyzes the findings by considering the market dynamics that shape it up. These dynamics are categorized under three headers: drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market estimation and forecastshave been done using market dynamics. The report also gives detailed profiles of various companies currently active in these markets. In addition to the company profiles, the report does provide a competitive landscape (CL) of the key players for each of the markets. The CL covers market share analysis, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, new product developments, and the key growth strategies of each player.
The report also provides detailed porter's five force analysis for Touch-less sanitary, touch-less biometrics and gesture recognition markets. The analysis gives insights into all the factors affecting the market and their impact on its growth.
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