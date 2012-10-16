New Market Study Published: Glass Market in India 2012

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Glass Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The glass market in India has been growing at a steady pace due to the huge demand it generates from the beverage sector and real estate sector which uses container glass and flat glass respectively.
The report begins with the introduction section which offers a brief insight of the glass industry that has been categorized into float, container and other. The float glass finds primary usage in real estate and automobile sectors while container glass is directed to the beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. The other glass segment mainly includes glass used in optical and lens industry and in manufacture of cutlery, electrical insulation and various other sectors.
The market overview section focuses on the total glass market of India and percentage segmentation in container, flat and other glass. Then the market size of the container glass along with the forecasted growth is given. The per capita consumption and growth in production over the years is also depicted. Installation base and demand for container glass is explained. Major types of container glass are identified. The concept of green potential is then focused upon.
The report then focuses on the flat glass market size in value terms along with the forecasted growth. The section also discusses the flat glass production with forecasted growth. The section further provides the sectoral snapshot providing percentage breakup of production of the major types of flat glass with average production cost breakup. The report is then followed by flat glass sectoral snapshot with respect to demand that the sector majorly faces from construction and automotive sectors. It also elaborates the forecasted per capita consumption of flat glass along with a country wise comparative study of per capita consumption of flat glass. Major types of flat glass along with its uses are also listed. The report identifies the major types of flat glass which will be in high demand in future. It further elaborates the factors that are affecting the architectural flat glass market.
Thereafter the report provides an elaborate section on the export-import overview of the overall glass market along with a detailed segmental breakup of the major types of container and flat glass. Also, the distribution channel for container and flat glass has been added.
