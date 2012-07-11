New Market Study Published: Global Causes of Death to 2020

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Causes of Death to 2020" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- Mortality statistics and forecasts by disease and country
With this report you can
Identify trends in 23 diseases/conditions and forecast patient population growth with data covering 2012-2020
Assess the current and future patient profile by cause of death by 55 leading and emerging markets
Evaluate at global and country level
Rank cause of death globally and identify areas of increasing need
Access original forecast data not in the public domain
Pdf and Espicom Interactive online formats included. Plus you can benefit from comprehensive user tools - Instant extraction of data to MS Excel or MS PowerPoint!
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This is the total health profile for 55 leading and emerging countries in 2010
How will this chart have changed by 2020?
Trends in mortality are key indicators to the health of a nation - and its current and future need for pharmaceutical and medical technology. Having practical and well organised access to that data is essential for sound marketing and business development planning.
The reasons behind the shifting outlook for cause of death rates are obviously numerous and complex. For the more developed countries in this study, the ageing population evidently plays a prominent role, with circulatory diseases and neoplasms accounting for the majority of deaths, but as healthcare technology and lifestyle improvements start to make an impact on related mortality, then other causes of death related to longevity become more prevalent, notably Mental & Behavioural Disorders and Nervous System Disorders (which include dementias).
For less developed countries, healthcare technology and health information may be less accessible, and therefore deaths from preventable or treatable diseases can be expected to continue to rise, for example circulatory disease, cancer and diabetes.
Growing populations do not indicate an ever increasing burden of need. By 2020, the death rate per 100,000 population is expected to fall globally in key conditions such as breast cancer and respiratory conditions.
Disease and conditions covered in the report
Infectious & Parasitic Diseases
Neoplasms
Malignant Neoplasms
Malignant Neoplasms, Digestive System
Malignant Neoplasms, Respiratory System
Malignant Neoplasms, Breast
Diseases of the Blood & Blood-Forming Organs
Endocrine, Nutritional & Metabolic Diseases
Diabetes
Mental & Behavioural Disorders
Diseases of the Nervous System & Sense Organs
Diseases of the Circulatory System
Ischaemic Heart Diseases
Cerebrovascular Diseases
Diseases of the Respiratory System
Diseases of the Digestive System
Diseases of the Skin & Subcutaneous Tissue
Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System & Connective Tissue
Diseases of the Genito-urinary System
Pregnancy, Childbirth and Puerperium
