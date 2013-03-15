New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Global Defense Survey 2013 - Business Outlook, Key Markets and Opportunities"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- "Global Defense Survey 2013: Business Outlook, Key Markets and Opportunities " is a new report by Strategic Defense Intelligence that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of business outlook in the global defense industry, and explores how key industry dynamics are set to change during 2013-2017. This report gives access to the key regions projected to witness the most defense opportunities, RandD budget outlook, future expectation from suppliers, business challenges, and key investment areas for the future. The report also identifies the emerging trends in the Aftermarket Service Support and MRO Area, MandA, staff hiring, and examines supplier strategies against decreasing defense expenditure. It not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Strategic Defense Intelligence's exclusive panel of leading global defense industry executives; it provides the reader with a definitive analysis of emerging trends in the global defense industry, and explores how key industry dynamics and collaborative projects are set to change during 2013-2017. In addition, the report examines the intentions of defense industry buyers and suppliers related to the top emerging and developed markets that will offer the strongest growth opportunities over the next five years. Furthermore, this report identifies the future investment opportunities within the defense industry, and not only grants access to change in defense RandD budgets, but also identifies the critical defense segments that will witness variations in budgets during 2013-2017.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Survey results reveal that 61%, 54%, and 44% of buyer respondents identify 'joint venture programs to decrease development cost', 'cost-cutting measures', and 'consolidation of operations' as the chief strategies that suppliers can adopt to deal with a decrease in defense expenditure, respectively.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Survey results reveal that in the next five years, buyer respondents require suppliers to 'reduce prices', 'engage in partnerships to optimize working capital and reduce costs', 'offer more flexibility in delivery', and to help buyers in 'product innovation'.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: TeleCommunication Systems, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics UK, DigitalGlobe, GeoEye, ManTech International Corporation, ALTA Systems Inc., Williams-Pyro Inc., Nanocerox Inc., Boeing, Pratt and Whitney, EADS, Science Applications International Corporation, UTC Aerospace Systems, IMECO Inc ., Integrated Computer Solutions, Paramount Group, Codesur, Ascendant Engineering Solutions, BAE Systems, Finmeccanica, Raytheon, Saab, Babcock, DSM Dyneema, Singapore Technologies Aerospace Ltd., Cosworth Group Ltd., Rosoboronexport, Elbit Systems, AgustaWestland, Dassault, Iveco Defense Vehicles, ADLINK Technology, LiPPERT Embedded Computers GmbH, Millipart Inc., Telephonics, Prox Dynamics
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Defense Suppliers' Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Marketing Strategies
- Global Defense Industry Suppliers: CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013
- Global Defense Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC
- Global Defense Survey 2012: Decreasing Defense Expenditure in the Global Defense Industry, Impact on Suppliers and Countermeasures
- Global Defense Survey 2012
- Global Defense Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Procurement Strategies
- Global Business Survey: M and A Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013
- Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013
- Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Global Packaging Survey 2013 - Economic Outlook in BRIC