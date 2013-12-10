New Market Study Published: Global Functional Food Survey: Trends and Insights 2014-2016

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- "Global Functional Food Survey-Trends and Insights 2014-2016" is a new report by Canadean that evaluates the optimism levels about the future of the global functional food and drinks market. The report assesses the prevailing business environment for functional food and drinks by identifying key drivers and major barriers influencing the functional food and drinks market. The report highlights key growth boosting issues, identifies major focus areas for functional food and drinks product development, and projects change in the sales of functional food and drinks and change in the demand for functional food ingredients in the future. The report also provides information about the key brick and mortar and remote retailers that will boost the sales of functional food and drinks over the next three years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of industry executives. This report identifies strategies that will be crucial for expansion of functional food and drinks into new markets over the next three years. The report projects change in the demand for functional food and drinks in key markets, and highlights age groups and product categories that will drive growth for functional food and drinks over the next three years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Weight management and heart health are the two key health concerns that will boost the growth of functional food and drink sales over the next three years.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Greater awareness of health concerns amongst an aging society, and reduced skepticism over product claims will drive growth in the functional food market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report evaluates the current status of private label functional food and drinks across different regions, and assesses availability prospects of private label functional food and drinks in specific product categories across different regions over the next three years. The report also evaluates the importance of packaging and labeling trends crucial for propelling the growth of functional food and drinks over the next three years, identifies the impact of health claim regulations on functional foods and drinks, and evaluates the comprehensiveness of the regulatory environment covering the functional food and drinks business.
Key Features and Benefits
To identify the prevailing level of optimism about the future of the functional food and drinks market.
Identifies key focus areas for functional food and drinks product development over the next three years.
Uncover major challenges for functional food and drinks over the next three years.
Anticipates how social media will influence the functional food market over the next three years.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Arla Foods Ingredients, Cargill, Danone, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Walmart, Nestle, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
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