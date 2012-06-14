New Market Study Published: Global Hotels & Resorts

New Consumer Goods research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- This report covers hotel and resort accommodation, with private or shared facilities, and with or without meal services and restaurants attached. The report includes both chain and franchised operators. However, it excludes all other forms of accommodation, such as motels; caravan parks and camping grounds; youth and backpacker hotels; and bed and breakfast establishments.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, Marriott International, Inc., Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., Hilton Worldwide, Accor
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
- Hotels & Motels - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. (HOT) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. - Strategy and SWOT Report
- Global Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
- Global: Leisure Industry Guide
- Hotels & Motels: Global Industry Guide
- Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public Company Limited (LRH) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global Hotels & Motels
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. - SWOT Analysis