New Market Study Published: Global Nectars Report 2012
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Nectars Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the carbonated soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Nectars Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global nectars soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Nectars have retained their upward trend now for over ten years, which is more than can be said for the competing juice category. However the rate of progress has definitely begun to slow, from 10% in 2007 (+1.4 bn litres) to just over 1% in 2011 when less than 200 million litres joined the global market
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Four regions - Rest of Africa, Asia, Latin America and MENA - saw growth last year with China responsible for almost 70% of additional volume driven by improving living standards and the perceived wellness benefits of nectars. This one country has become a constant supporter of incremental growth
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Nectars Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Nectars Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the nectars category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludesnectars consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
Pure juice continues to outsell competing nectars but the gap is continually tightening.
In 2005 juice volumes were 10 bn litres ahead of nectars. Last year the difference was only 5.5 bn litres
Key Highlights
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: New Consumer Technology Solutions, Impact, Opportunities and Budgets
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in Food and Beverage Industry
- Nectars Market in Latin America to 2017: Market Guide
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Beverage Industry
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Nectars Market in East Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Nectars Market in West Europe to 2017: Market Guide
- Nectars Market in Asia to 2017: Market Guide
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Food and Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence