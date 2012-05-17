New Market Study Published: Global Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Global Oil & Gas Exploration & Production", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Firms in this industry explore for, develop and operate oil and gas fields. This industry includes the production of crude petroleum, the mining and extraction of oil from oil shale and oil sands, the production of natural gas, sulfur recovery from natural gas and the recovery of hydrocarbon liquids.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Saudi Arabian Oil Company, National Iranian Oil Company, PetroChina Company Limited, Petroleos Mexicanos, Royal Dutch Shell plc, The British Petroleum Company p.l.c., Exxon Mobil Corporation
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy: Global Industry Overview
- Global Top 20 International Integrated Companies - Financial and Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking - 2010
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Global Energy Development PLC Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - 2009
- Top 200 North American Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies - Operational and Financial Review 2010
- European Independent Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies - Financial & Operational Fundamental Analysis and Benchmarking - 2010
- Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Plains Exploration & Production Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- PTT Exploration and Production PCL Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2011
- BP p.l.c. (BP.) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile