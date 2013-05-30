New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- "Global Planned Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry, 2013 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Planned Terminals to 2017", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the global planned oil and chemicals storage market. It provides in-depth source of information on all planned crude oil storage terminals, petroleum products storage terminals and chemicals storage terminals in the world.
Scope
- The report provides detailed information and analysis on planned oil and chemicals storage capacities by regions and countries, upcoming terminals, key companies driving the growth and competitive scenario in the global planned oil and chemicals storage market.
- Information on storage capacity additions through commissioning of new terminals in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America
- Annual storage capacity information on planned crude oil storage terminals, petroleum products storage terminals and chemicals storage terminals between 2013 and 2017
- Provides terminal name, operator, commodities stored and capacity details of planned storage terminals for the period 2013-2017
- Regional and country comparisons based on contribution to planned global storage capacity (2013-2017)
- Analysis of the operations of major oil and chemicals storage companies including CNOOC Limited, Korea National Oil Corporation and PT Pertamina
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.
- The research will allow you to identify prospective investment targets through a comprehensive update and discussion on new oil and chemicals storage terminals across the globe
- Find the most attractive investment destination(s) for your business by comparing regional oil and chemicals storage industries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and South and Central America based on storage capacity growth
- Benchmark yourself against major oil and chemicals storage companies globally by leveraging on our detailed company analysis
- Gain insights into the strengths and weaknesses of your competitors based on planned market shares of key oil and chemicals storage companies globally and also in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CNOOC Limited, Korea National Oil Corporation, PT Pertamina
