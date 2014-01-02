New Market Study Published: Global Precious Metals & Minerals

New Materials research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Global Precious Metals & Minerals industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global precious metals & minerals market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The precious metals & minerals market includes gold, silver, platinum, palladium, rhodium, and industrial and gem-quality diamonds.
- The global precious metals & minerals market had total revenues of $138.9bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 3.7% between 2008-2012, to reach a total of 19,801.7 metric tons in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 14.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $270.3bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the precious metals & minerals market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalprecious metals & minerals market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key precious metals & minerals market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global precious metals & minerals market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global precious metals & minerals market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global precious metals & minerals market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global precious metals & minerals market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Precious Metals & Minerals in China
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Canada
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Brazil
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Chile
- Precious Metals & Minerals in South Africa
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Russia
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Mexico
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Asia-Pacific
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Indonesia
- Precious Metals & Minerals in Argentina