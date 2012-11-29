New Market Study Published: Global Soft Drinks: Corporate Strategy

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Danone, Nestle and PepsiCo seem to be busy fighting for market share in packaged foods, and their soft drinks business enjoy limited resources. TCCC has a focused soft drinks business and it appears to be stronger in marketing and building its core brands than PepsiCo. The market has seen boutique style acquisitions continue, as there is a lack of large candidates in developed markets. Emerging markets such as the Middle East and Africa continue to offer long-term growth potential.
Euromonitor International's Global Soft Drinks: Corporate Strategy global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Soft Drinks market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The analysis can focus on value and volume for both off trade and on trade.
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Fruit/Vegetable Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
