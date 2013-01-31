New Market Study Published: Greece Beer Market Insights 2012

Recently published research from Canadean, "Greece Beer Market Insights 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Greece beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The market is shrinking as the austerity measures have paralysed the Greek economy. The Greek beer consumer seems to be interested in tasting more specialized beers however does not have enough money to spend and turns to cheaper products. On premise channel is falling as Greeks tend to stay at home and do not go out as often as they used to some years ago. Customers turn to Greek beers instead of internationals, which continue to lose share.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The economic crisis is the main reason for the decrease in consumption and the shrinking in the on premise distribution channel. Greeks also boycott international products because of the hard austerity they have been imposed to and turn to domestic beers.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Greece Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Greece Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles of major brewers
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ATHENIAN BREWERY SA, HELLENIC BREWERIES OF ATALANTI SA, MACEDONIAN THRACE BREWERY SA, MYTHOS BREWERY SA, OLYMPIC BREWERY SA
