New Market Study Published: Green Buying Behaviour: Global Online Survey

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- The growing emphasis on food safety and environmental issues means that terms such as "green", "organic", "locally sourced", "free range" and "fair trade" have begun to feature increasingly on the labels and ingredient lists of an array of consumer goods. This new report analyses results from Euromonitor International's 2011 Annual Study of global consumers across eight countries to find out how these factors are guiding shoppers' purchasing decisions and what this means for marketers.
Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International's vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow
