New Market Study Published: Green Coatings Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018

New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "Green Coatings Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- The report covers the major green coatings markets, including waterborne coatings, powder coatings, high-solids coatings, and radiation cure coatings. It further divides the market on the basis of types, applications, and geography. The current major coating types within this market are waterborne coatings. The market data for these coatings types is given with respect to volume (thousand tons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the categories.
The total market for green coatings has been analyzed based on the Porter's five forces model. This gives an idea about the current ongoings in the industry at a commercial level. The study provides the value chain analysis with respect to raw materials and feedstock, manufacturers, and end use. The value chain describes the key contributors to coatings market at different stages from product development to end use.
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The impact of different market factors such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities is also illustrated in the report for each green coating type. This gives an idea about the major drivers and opportunities, which are of key importance for the commercial success of green coatings manufacturers and its end-user market.
The market is also analyzed based on the patents filed by different industrial participants over a period of time. This elaborates the latest products and technologies on which the manufacturers have been focusing over the past few years.
The market is also classified based on different applications. The architectural application dominates the market followed by automotive and industrial coatings. The market data for all the s
The market study segments the market with respect to major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world (ROW). The regions are further segmented for North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico; Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; Europe - Germany, U.K., and Italy, and other countries of Western Europe; and Rest of the World - Brazil, Russia, Middle East, and others such as Africa and Latin America (excluding Brazil). The market data for these regions is given with respect to volume (thousand tons) and value ($million). The data is based on the demand for all the green coatings types and segments.
The report also presents a competitive landscape covering different strategies and developments undertaken by the green coatings companies in the past few years. Furthermore, different market participants are also profiled in the report which gives details about companies such as their overview, financial details, recent developments, and SWOT analysis.
Scope of the report
The report segments the global Green Coatings market as:
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