New Market Study Published: Hardware Manufacturing in the US

New Manufacturing market report from IBISWorld: "Hardware Manufacturing in the US"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Hard times: Import penetration will weigh heavily on revenue, inhibiting domestic demand
Hardware Manufacturing in the US
Hard wear
The performance of the Hardware Manufacturing industry depends on activity in the downstream customer industries, such as the construction sector and automotive manufacturing. The recessionary effects that have pummeled these industries have flowed on as reduced demand for related hardware. The movement of the US dollar also influences the industry, with high imports pressuring prices and margins. As the economy recovers, demand will return from downstream customers, but import penetration will weigh heavily on revenue growth.
This industry manufactures various forms of metal hardware. Items produced include metal hinges, metal handles, keys and locks, excluding time locks and coin-operated locks.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ingersoll-Rand Company Ltd., ASSA ABLOY AB, Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
