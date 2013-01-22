Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Despite the continued economic pressure, health & beauty has remained relatively resilient and provides opportunities for growth. An ageing population means consumers needs are changing and innovation in the market makes it a high paced sector. Learn what the changes are in this sector over the next five years and where the opportunities lie.



Scope



- Understand the changing needs of an ageing population and what this will mean for your business

- Use the data and forecasts to see which players pose as threats over the next five years

- Identify what categories within health and beauty are growth areas and which pose as more challenging



Report Highlights



As the proportion of those in the 50+ age bracket rises, these customers become a core purchasing group and retailers must ensure their needs are understood and met. As average lifespan continues to increase this age bracket widens and retailers must recognise there are sub-segments within the group.



As ownership of both smartphones and tablets increases in the UK, a rising number of online sales will come via mobile technology. 22.0% of those that shop online for health & beauty items had done do so via a mobile phone while 11.0% had done so via a tablet as of the end of 2011.



Multi-retailers that have a health & beauty offering and are looking to expand in this area should consider opening dedicated spin-off stores. In doing so, they can trade on their existing brand equity while testing the water of pure health & beauty retailing.



Reasons to Get this Report



- Which areas of health & beauty are exceeding expectations, and which are suffering?

- Which retailers are the winners and losers in health & beauty?

- Which are the key demographics for health & beauty retailers to be targetting and how will this change over the next five years?

- What are the key trends in health & beauty retailing? How can I capitalise on them?



