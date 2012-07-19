New Market Study Published: Heating Appliances in France

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Heating Appliances in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Heating appliances showed an improved performance in 2011. Total volume and current value sales growth rates were up on 2010, and also much stronger than the CAGRs for the entire review period. This improvement was mainly due to an unusually cold winter in France, with much of the country experiencing heavy snow and some regions recording record low temperatures. At the same time, the category's improved performance also reflected an increase in demand for more sophisticated heating appliances...
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Heating Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
