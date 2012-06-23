New Market Study Published: Heating Appliances in Hungary

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Heating Appliances in Hungary"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- Similar to air treatment products, demand for heating appliances is highly seasonal and influenced by weather conditions. Accordingly, a colder than usual winter was one of the main drivers of growth in volume sales for this category in 2011. However, due to the lingering effects of the economic crisis and comparatively long product replacement cycles, volume growth was down on 2010, and also slower than the CAGR for the entire review period. Growth in current value sales meanwhile equalled...
Euromonitor International's Heating Appliances in Hungary report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convector Heaters, Electric Blankets, Electric Fires, Fan Heaters, Oil-filled Radiators, Other Heating Appliances, Panel Heaters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Heating Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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