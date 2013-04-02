New Market Study Published: HEPQUANT, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "HEPQUANT, LLC - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- HepQuant, LLC (HepQuant) is a developmental stage company providing medical devices and tools for measuring liver function. Its products including HepQuant-STAT, HepQuant-SHUNT and HepQuant-FLOW. The products are liver function tests based on blood sampling and are yet to be put to clinical trials. HepQuant-STAT identifies patients with diminished liver function due to use of alcohol, fatty liver, viral infection, or other causes; HepQuant-SHUNT undertakes portal circulation; and HepQuant-FLOW was designed to assess portal blood flow. HepQuant-SHUNT and HepQuant-FLOW features help in tracking the progression of liver disease, and identify the patients at-risk for varices, especially medium to large varices. The company provides HepQuant Test Kit which includes solution of labeled cholate in sodium bicarbonate buffer for IV administration; solution of human serum albumin; sodium bicarbonate buffer as the oral dose; five blood collection tubes; five transfer pipettes; and five serum shipping tubes. Its laboratory services analyze serum samples and prepare the test reports for patients. HepQuant is headquarterd in Greenwood Village, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the HEPQUANT, LLC portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
