New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Herbal/Traditional Products in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Herbal/traditional products is on a solid growth path due to being products of affordability: unit prices that reflect a fragmented brand universe with some local brands at low prices thus kept the higher prices in check so they do not grow too much. The category's resilience is also a result of being very active, with many new brands, presentations and products appearing during the year, with their subsequent marketing efforts (focused at point-of-sale). Finally, the category's resilience is...
Euromonitor International's Herbal/Traditional Products in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Calming and Sleeping Products, Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Medicinal Teas, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Smoking Cessation Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics and Bottled Nutritive Drinks, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Herbal/Traditional Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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