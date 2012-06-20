New Market Study Published: Hess Corporation, Company Intelligence Report

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Hess Corporation, Company Intelligence Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- Hess Corporation (Hess) is an integrated energy company globally engaged in Exploration and Production (E&P) and Marketing and Refining (M&R) businesses. The company primarily focuses on the development of its E&P business to drive its growth and support its overall oil and gas portfolio. However, in the last couple of years, Hess has disposed a large portion of its mature E&P assets in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) and North Sea regions in order to support its exploration programs in Australia, Brazil, Ghana, Libya and Egypt. Apart from its exploration assets, the company has been strengthening its assets of the Joint Development Area project in Thailand-Malaysia, the Okume Complex and Ceiba fields in Equatorial Guinea, the Ujung Pangkah field in Indonesia, the Shenzi field in deepwater GOM and the North Dakota Bakken shale which are all in the development or production stage. It has been anticipating additional production from its Shenzi field, the phase two development of Ujung Pangkah and its Bakken shale assets in the coming years.
The company has been supplementing its E&P business through its refining facility in Port Reading in New Jersey. With diversified oil and gas portfolio the company has been maximizing its financial returns and strengthening its long-term growth.
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
